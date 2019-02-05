|
Antonia Bhullar
Flippin - Antonia Gomez Bhullar, 74, was a loving wife of 44 years married and caring mother of three. She loved her family and was loved by her family which included her brothers, sisters, husband, children and grandchildren. Antonia lived life to the fullest. She loved animals, cooking, dance and to sing. Antonia always brightened up the room with her smile and sense of humor. She will be loved and deeply missed by her family and friends.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2019