Arlein King Medley
Mountain Home - Arlein Lackey King Medley, 90, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, in Calico Rock, Arkansas. She was born on January 29, 1930, to the late John and Cora Alice (Dickerson) Lackey in Norfork, Arkansas.
Arlein enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons: Johnny King, Mark King and Willie Medley; two grandchildren: Jessica King and Jonathan Medley; seven great grandchildren: Haley McVay, Jason McVay, Logan De'alba, Joshua De'alba, Evie De'a ba, Anna Lee Medley and Maddie Mae Medley and one sister: Maxine Hickman.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Lewis King and husband, W.H. "Bill" Medley; three children: Shari King, Robert King and David King and by her parents.
Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Galatia Cemetery in Norfork, Arkansas. Graveside Services will begin at 3:00 p.m with Pastor Pat Norris officiating.
