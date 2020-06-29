Arlene Fuller
Yellville - Arlene Fuller, age 67, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Arlene was born April 22, 1953 in Parsons, Kansas to James H. and Lorena R. (Ross) Endicott. She was a Christian, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked at White Oak Station, Twin Lakes Nursing Center, but most recently she worked at Quick Stop until her health caused her retirement.
Arlene is survived by her father and step-mother James and Linda Endicott of Purcell, Oklahoma; her son Eric Fuller of Sherwood, Arkansas; three brothers: Randy Endicott, Ross Endicott, and Alan Endicott, all of Yellville, Arkansas; and two grandsons: Zachery Fuller of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Aaron Fuller of Sherwood, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her mother Lorena (Ross) Endicott, and two brothers: Dennis and James Endicott.
A Memorial service will be held by her family Saturday July 11, 2020 at Diamond City Resort in Diamond City, Arkansas.
Memories of Arlene and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.