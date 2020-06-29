Arlene Fuller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Fuller

Yellville - Arlene Fuller, age 67, of Yellville, Arkansas passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Arlene was born April 22, 1953 in Parsons, Kansas to James H. and Lorena R. (Ross) Endicott. She was a Christian, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked at White Oak Station, Twin Lakes Nursing Center, but most recently she worked at Quick Stop until her health caused her retirement.

Arlene is survived by her father and step-mother James and Linda Endicott of Purcell, Oklahoma; her son Eric Fuller of Sherwood, Arkansas; three brothers: Randy Endicott, Ross Endicott, and Alan Endicott, all of Yellville, Arkansas; and two grandsons: Zachery Fuller of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Aaron Fuller of Sherwood, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lorena (Ross) Endicott, and two brothers: Dennis and James Endicott.

A Memorial service will be held by her family Saturday July 11, 2020 at Diamond City Resort in Diamond City, Arkansas.

Memories of Arlene and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave.
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved