|
|
Arlene Vanzandt
Flippin - Arlene Marie Vanzandt, age 82, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Wednesday June 26, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Vanzandt was born in Parkville, Missouri to the late Archie and Hattie (Tartar) Van Bibber. She was a member of Bull Shoals Methodist Church. Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She owned and operated Arlene's Bookkeeping & Tax Service.
She is survived by three daughters: Teena Terwey (Walter) of Lakewood, Colorado; Karla Elliott (Jeff) of Flippin, Arkansas; Dalene Johnson (Randy) of Assaria, Kansas; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Dale Vanzandt; her granddaughter Karlene Elliott; and her brother Donald Van Bibber.
Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Aaron Lindsey officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Flippin.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Elliott, Randy Johnson, Sean Terwey, Clayton Dale Johnson, Keenan Johnson, Pat Vanzandt, and Roger Leonard.
Memorials may be made to Fairview Cemetery Fund, c/o Curley McCracken, PO Box 1029, Flippin, AR 72634
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 29, 2019