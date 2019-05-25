Services
Joines Funeral Home
Route 130 South
Villa Grove, IL 61956
(217) 832-8322
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Midway, Arkansas - A Visitation for Arley "Bud" Brown of Midway, Arkansas will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 2:00 until 5:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, Illinois.

Bud passed away May 23, 2019, in Midway, Arkansas at the age of 78. He was born September 14, 1940, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the son of Ervie and Mary Virginia Brown. He married Betty Jo Sheets on April 2, 1960, at Piggott, Arkansas. He worked as an educator and coach for the Egyptian, Rockridge, Jamaica, ABL, and Heritage School Districts for 34 years. Bud lived in Midway since moving from Allerton, Illinois, in 1993. He was a member of the Ozark Woodturners, Lions Club, Masonic Temple, Illini Bass Club, and Norfork Bass Club. Bud enjoyed bass fishing, golfing, and was an accomplished woodturner.

Bud is survived by his daughter, Linda Michele (Steve) Goelz of Peachtree City, GA; fiance, Linda Hale of Forth Worth, TX; two grandsons, Kevin (Megan) Goelz of Fayetteville, GA and Ryan Goelz of Atlanta, GA, and two great-grandsons, Colton and Parker Goelz of Fayetteville, GA.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Erv Brown.

Burial will be in the Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com <http://www.kirbyandfamily.com>.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 25, 2019
