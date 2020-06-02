Arline Burdell Thompson Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arline Burdell Thompson Shaw

Mountain Home - Arline Burdell Thompson Shaw died peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1917 in Salina, Kansas. She was the daughter of James Edward Thompson and Elsie Irene Bradley Thompson. She married Fred B. Shaw, Jr. April 10, 1936, they were married 60 years. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Betty Jean Thompson, her parents and her son Kenton. She is survived by her son, Craige (Melody); daughter-in-law, Marcia; five grandchildren, Brenda, Scott, Amy, Chris (Kelly), and Jon Shaw; and six great-grandchildren, Mia, Evan, Alex, Natalie, Austin, and Hunter. Arline was a lifelong learner. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Emporia State University and a Master's from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She taught elementary education in Kansas, including 19 years in Lawrence, Kansas. Arline was a member of Mountain Home First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and served as president of the Methodist Salina District Woman's Society of Christian Service for four years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Beta Sign Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma. Along with the many organizations she was involved in, she found time to play her violin in the Mountain Home Orchestra from 1992-2008 and was one of the original members of the Baroque String Quartet. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Open-Air Chapel at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am, with Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Home Symphony. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved