Arline Burdell Thompson Shaw
Mountain Home - Arline Burdell Thompson Shaw died peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1917 in Salina, Kansas. She was the daughter of James Edward Thompson and Elsie Irene Bradley Thompson. She married Fred B. Shaw, Jr. April 10, 1936, they were married 60 years. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her sister, Betty Jean Thompson, her parents and her son Kenton. She is survived by her son, Craige (Melody); daughter-in-law, Marcia; five grandchildren, Brenda, Scott, Amy, Chris (Kelly), and Jon Shaw; and six great-grandchildren, Mia, Evan, Alex, Natalie, Austin, and Hunter. Arline was a lifelong learner. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Emporia State University and a Master's from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She taught elementary education in Kansas, including 19 years in Lawrence, Kansas. Arline was a member of Mountain Home First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and served as president of the Methodist Salina District Woman's Society of Christian Service for four years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Beta Sign Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma. Along with the many organizations she was involved in, she found time to play her violin in the Mountain Home Orchestra from 1992-2008 and was one of the original members of the Baroque String Quartet. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at the Open-Air Chapel at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am, with Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Home Symphony. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.