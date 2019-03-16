Arnold Jensen



Mountain Home - Arnold Russell Jensen, beloved husband and father, was born on April 20, 1926, in Laona, Wisconsin to Barney and Ada Jensen. Known to his friends as Arnie, he lived in Oconto, Wisconsin, until he enlisted in the Navy immediately after high school graduation. Serving as a radioman in WWII's Pacific theater, he was stationed on the islands of New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Hawaii, and Okinawa. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended the University of Wisconsin for undergraduate and graduate work in science and geology, and married Nancy Ann Magness, also from Oconto.



He quickly rose in the field of oil & gas exploration. While chief geophysicist at Placid Oil, the jewel in H.L. Hunt's crown, Arnie discovered the massive oil field at Black Lake, Louisiana, cementing his reputation as one of the world's leading geophysicists. His travels in oil exploration took him around the world, including the North Sea, South Africa, Paraguay, Alaska, and numerous places in between. He eventually became self-employed as a geophysical/geological consultant for twenty years.



After his wife Nancy passed away, Arnie married Joy Allen in Houston, and they moved to Mountain Home, where they've happily resided. Included in his many interests were fishing, amateur radio, and electronics. His love for photography led to him volunteering as the photographer for the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas for 16 years. And as a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, his quiet, strong faith led him to become a Stephen Minister.



Preceded in death by his parents and brother John Richard Jensen of St. Peters, MO, his survivors are his wife Joy Jensen, and his daughters Cindy Weber of Houston and Judy Jensen of Austin.



A Memorial Service will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home.