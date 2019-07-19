Arthur Emil Sharley



Mountain Home - Arthur Emil Sharley, age 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born on December 25, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Emil and Angeline (Kielbasa)Sharley.



Arthur lived in Mountain Home for 20 years and was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing.



He is survived by his brother; Reg (Nancy) Sharley of Germantown, Tennessee and two nephews: Dan (Betsy) Sharley of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Timothy Sharley of Germantown, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his parents.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Nazarus Maduba as celebrant. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Chicago, Illinois at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 19 to July 20, 2019