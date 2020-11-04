1/1
Arthur Vern Ward
Arthur Vern Ward

Bull Shoals, Arkansas - Arthur Vern Ward of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away October 24, 2020, in Bull Shoals at the age of 95. He was born August 7, 1925, in Curtain, West Virginia, the son of Arthur and Esta Casto Ward. Vern married Rosemarie Fern fifty three years ago. He worked as a Engineer Tankerman for Hannah Inland Waterways. Vern was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He was a Lifetime Member and Former Junior Vice of Hoevel-Barnett Post 1341 VFW. Vern loved gardening, fishing and his grandkids.

Vern is survived by his wife, Rosemarie Lee Ward of Bull Shoals, AR; son, Kenny (Sheryl) Ward of FL, daughters, Cindy (Bryce) Hedin of CO, Pamela (Jim) Kincaid of TX, Priscilla (Randy) Rink of OH, Sally Ward of Bull Shoals, AR; eight beloved grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who were the apples of his eye; many nieces and nephews including special niece, Judy Zubak and special nephew, Charles Van Gemert.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11AM, Saturday Novemeber 28, 2020 at Hoevel-Barnett VFW Post #1341. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and Hoevel-Barnett VFW Post #1341 Honor Guards. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Memorials may be made to Hoevel-Barnett VFW Post #1341 or Bull Shoals Food Pantry.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.










Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

