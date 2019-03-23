Ashraf Begum Mathis



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Ashraf Begum Mathis of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with the Mathis Family officiating. Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Ashraf passed away March 20, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born May 1, 1930, in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India, the daughter of Khairuddin and Azeemunissa Wazir Ali Ahmed. She married Bobby "Bob" Mathis on May 28, 1960, in Montgomery, Alabama. Ashraf lived in Mountain Home since moving from Waukegan, Illinois, in 1964. She had a Bachelor's of Arts Degree and a Bachelor's of Education Degree, both from Osmania University, Hyderabad, India and a Master of Arts in Education from the University of Alabama. The most important thing in Ashraf's life was the worship of God. Nothing on Earth came before that! She was a member of 1st Baptist Church of Mountain Home. Her husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family were her joy in life. She loved Mountain Home, her family, and her church!



Ashraf is survived by her husband, Dr. Bob Mathis of Mountain Home, AR; son, Dr. Eric (Lori) Mathis of Mountain Home, AR; daughter, Naheed (Alan) Flake of San Francisco, CA; son, Kent Omar (Merry Lynne) Mathis of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Naila (Peter) Lewis of Santa Barbara, CA; sister, Rasheedunissa M. Hussain; eight grandchildren, Jared Mathis, Micah (Alexa) Mathis, Brandon Mathis, Christian Mathis, Erica Mathis, Alex Flake, Adam Flake, and Shalini Lewis; and one great-granddaughter, Thea.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Waheed U. Ahmned; and three sisters, Kareemunissa M. Baig, Fareedunissa Ahmed, and



Afsarunissa Y. Patel.



Memorials may be made to Mountain Home Christian Academy.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019