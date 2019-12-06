Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for Athelda Deal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal Obituary
Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal passed away December 4, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was born May 2, 1932, in Denton Valley, Texas, the daughter of Otto and Irene Williams NeSmith, and graduated EUHS in 1950. She married Jerry D. Deal on July 4, 1954, in Tempe, Arizona, and had two children, Debora (Pat) Callen and David (Tina) Deal. Elmina was employed by EUHS and Palomar College before retiring in 1983. In addition, she is survived by two granddaughters J. Rochelle (Rowan) Dunn and Lindsay (Jason) Kincade of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three grandsons, Ken, Seth, and Chandler Deal of Ohio; four great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now