|
|
Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Athelda Elmina "Kit" Deal passed away December 4, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was born May 2, 1932, in Denton Valley, Texas, the daughter of Otto and Irene Williams NeSmith, and graduated EUHS in 1950. She married Jerry D. Deal on July 4, 1954, in Tempe, Arizona, and had two children, Debora (Pat) Callen and David (Tina) Deal. Elmina was employed by EUHS and Palomar College before retiring in 1983. In addition, she is survived by two granddaughters J. Rochelle (Rowan) Dunn and Lindsay (Jason) Kincade of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three grandsons, Ken, Seth, and Chandler Deal of Ohio; four great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 14, 2019