Gassville, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Avis A. Creasy of Gassville, Arkansas, will be 3:30 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Whiteville Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Vance officiating.



Avis passed away April 23, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 96. She was born August 31, 1922, in Whiteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Don and Nova Messick Reed. She married Otha P. Creasy on April 22, 1939, in Gassville, Arkansas and worked as a Sewing Machine Operator for White River Industries. Avis was a lifetime resident of the Whiteville area. She was a member of the Whiteville Baptist Church and enjoyed her family and flowers.



Avis is survived by her daughter, Nancy Creasy of Saint Louis, MO; grandchildren, Corie Creasy, Vickie Creasy, Lara Thiel, Dennis Thiel, Shelley Creasy and Wendy Creasy; great-grandchildren, Kayla Little and Jeannie King and great-great-grandson, Hudson Little.



She was preceded in death by her husband, O.P. Creasy; three sons, Verlin Creasy, Arlin Creasy and Dennis Creasy; granddaughter, Lisa Thiel; parents, Don and Nova Reed and seven siblings.



Burial will be in the Whiteville Cemetery, Whiteville, Arkansas with Wade Doshier, Jerry Crownover, Denny Thiel, Ray Matthew, Jr., Max Cranfill and Ronnie Thomas as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Truman Cranfill, Dwain Reed, and Louie Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Truman Cranfill and Dwain Reed.



Memorials may be made to the Whiteville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 252, Gassville, AR 72635.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.