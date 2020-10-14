Barbara Ann Reich
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Barbara Ann Reich of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 9, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born September 28, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Moore Gerlach. She married Thomas Reich on November 7, 1980, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she worked as an executive secretary until the couple retired and moved to Mountain Home in May of 1994. She was a member of the Elks Lady Mountain Home Lodge #1714, Retired UAW Associate Member, Treasurer and Secretary of Local 72, Member of Ex-Wisconsinites, Associate Member of UAW Retiree-Northwest Arkansas Area Council and Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Barbara was a loving, kind-hearted and generous person, who was extremely devoted to her family and friends. She never missed a birthday or special occasion, and always remembered her loved ones with a card, gift or a phone call. She loved animals, loved to watch golf and tennis on TV, and was always up for going out to eat with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed.
Barbara is survived by her son, W. Craig (Lynn) Smith of Augusta, GA, daughter, Del Edelbrock of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Lorin Lee (Kurt) Gensler of Yellville, AR, six grandchildren, Taylor Marie, Rebecca Brooks and William Armin Smith all of Augusta, GA, Rebecca May (Tim) Finley, Jennifer Lee (Kevin) Hamilton, Jessica Jean Enright all of Milwaukee, WI, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Thomas Reich.
A Funeral Service for Barbara will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Kenneth Taglauer officiating. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, AR. Due to current restrictions, masks are required at all services.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.
