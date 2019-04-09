Barbara Carson



Whiteville - Barbara Loraine Carson, 80, of Gassville, Arkansas went to be with the Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Barbara was born to Lon R. and Louise (Fountain) Melton on January 10, 1939 in Lyons, Kansas. She was the oldest of eight children and was a "mother" to all. Barbara loved the Lord, her family and friends, her churches and her work. She was the secretary at the White River Baptist Association and Threshold Ministries, where she enjoyed her duties and helping others. Barbara was also the church secretary at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and the former secretary/recorder and member of the founding team at Bar None Cowboy Church, where she was also an instrumental member of the Bar None Cowboy Church Band.



Barbara's love of others and life enabled her to host numerous family occasions and reunions for the entire community. Her home was always open and so was her heart.



Barbara is survived by her husband, Bob, the love of her life; her children, Gene Carson (Marvina), Lonnie Carson (Susan) and Deanna Franks (Allen) of Gassville, Arkansas; her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ray Melton (Joyce) of Harrison, Arkansas; her sisters, Vera Powers (Mike) of Gentry, Arkansas and Linda Smith of Gassville, Arkansas; a host of nieces and nephews, along with many friends and loved ones who will miss her dearly. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son; three brothers and one sister.



Services for Barbara will be held at the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church on April 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service with burial in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery to follow. Memorials can be made to Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, 785 CR 9, in Whiteville, Arkansas 72635.



