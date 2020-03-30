|
Barbara Davis-Henderson
Norfork - Barbara Jean Davis-Henderson, 64, of Norfork passed away at home Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born December 17, 1955 in Memphis, TN to parents Mabry and Wilma Atkins. Barbara's biggest accomplishment in life was her family. She enjoyed being surrounded by her kids and grandkids. She loved to paint, being outside and planting her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Henderson, 3 children, Josh(April) Davis, Meagan(Adam) Parks and Jacob Davis all of Norfork. 3 step-daughters, 13 grandchildren and 2 sisters Rose Liggett and Kathy Bryant of Mtn. Home and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Davis, her mother Wilma Atkins and her father Mabry Atkins.
Family will host a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020