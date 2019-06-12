Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Elizabeth Fink


Olive Branch, MS - Barbara Elizabeth Fink, 88, of Olive Branch, MS, passed from this life Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital of Desoto County. She was born December 27, 1930 in Denver, CO to the late Steve Reeve and Gertrude Smith Reeve Burbridge.

Mrs. Fink was a retired elementary school teacher, a member of Mineral Wells United Methodist Church in Olive Branch, a member of T.O.P.S. in Mountain Home, AR and a member of the Red Hats Society.

She is survived by her daughter; Sharon Pritchard (Rickey), her son; Stephen Fink (Gwendolyn), a brother; David Burbridge (Dianne), three grandsons; Bryan Pritchard (Sharon), Brandon Pritchard, Brent Pritchard (Michelle), two great-grandchildren; Bryann Pritchard and David Pritchard. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard Rubin Fink on August 22, 2014.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service at 10:00AM at Brantley Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 12, 2019
