Barbara Jean Smith



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Barbara Jean Smith of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 12PM, Monday, September 30, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Clifford Hughes officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 until time of service.



Barbara passed away September 26, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born August 6, 1933, in Paragould, Arkansas, the daughter of Ora and Hazel Bateman. She married Lyle E. Smith, Sr. on May 4, 1951, in Paragould, Arkansas and was a homemaker. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from St. Matthews, South Carolina, in 1993. She was a member of the Mountain Home Baptist Church and enjoyed being an Air Force Wife for 22 Years traveling the world supporting her husband. The last six years of Barbara's life she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Barb Smith



Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Barb Smith of the home and Libby Smith of Fayetteville, AR; son, James O. (Jennifer) Smith of Columbia, MO; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her, parents; husband; son, Lyle Smith, Jr. and an infant daughter.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.