Barbara Jean Smith
Mountain Home - Barbara Jean Smith of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Barbara was born September 22, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Dorothy P. and Arthur R. Mitchell. At age four she and her mother moved to Long Beach, California where she attended school and graduated from Poly High School Class of 1950 and was a member of Scarabs Sorority. After graduation she was married and through that union had an amazing son, Michael Wayne Tadlock. She went to work at 17 and was always proud of the fact that in 45 years was never unemployed. She only had three jobs during her working career, Associated Telephone Co., Shell Oil Co. and THUMS, a conglomerate of Texaco, Humble, Union, Mobile and Shell Oil Companies, which did underground drilling off the ocean floor in Long Beach Harbor. She met Wendell Smith "Smitty" at Shell Oil Company and they were married November 20, 1965 until his death August 4, 2013. "He was the love of her life." Barbara enjoyed her jobs, people, football and March Madness, laughing, classical music, plays and reading. She was a member of the Mountain Home Bible Church where she grew to know her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She volunteered at the Christian Clinic for 7 years and Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House for 6 years. She is survived by her son, Michael Tadlock and daughter-in-love, Annamarie; grandchildren, Kimberly, Chris and Alex; seven great-grandchildren, Destiny, Scott, Sierra, Zoey, Timmy, Ryleigh and Keegan; sister-in-law, Anna Mitchell; niece, Dorothy Wilman and husband, Vic; nephew, Joseph Mitchell and wife, Libby; sister-in-law, Katie Smith; nephew, Robert Smith and wife, Cheryl; nephew, Gary Johnson and wife, Jeannie and nephew, Keith Johnson. Very special friends, Gladys and Richard Orton, Jean and Bob Lee, Mary Gannon, Pansy and Glen Dimick, Blanche and Larry Nichels, Margaret and Bernie Fish, Reita and Jim McCray, Janie Edmonds-Lewis and family, along with longtime friend, Annette Coble. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, step-father, sister and brother. Memorial may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 71653. Graveside Services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open-Air Chapel. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2020.