1/1
Barbara Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Morris

Mountain Home - Mrs. Barbara Morris, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born September 17, 1956 in Conway, Arkansas to Frank and Margie (Fleming) Nahlen. She worked 27 enjoyable years at the Department of Workforce Services in Arkansas. She loved the outdoors, riding on side by sides with her husband, camping, her jeep, and AC/DC. She was a very fun-loving person who always had a smile.

Barbara is survived by her husband Michael Morris; three sons: Frank Elmer, Bobby Lee, and Jeff Lee McElyea; seven grandchildren: Brittany, Gabriel, Nola, Courtney, Hunter, Ruckus, and Ryder McElyea. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Francie Vann.

Funeral services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roller-Owens Funeral Home in North Little Rock. Interment will follow at Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved