Mountain Home - Mrs. Barbara Morris, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Mountain Home. She was born September 17, 1956 in Conway, Arkansas to Frank and Margie (Fleming) Nahlen. She worked 27 enjoyable years at the Department of Workforce Services in Arkansas. She loved the outdoors, riding on side by sides with her husband, camping, her jeep, and AC/DC. She was a very fun-loving person who always had a smile.
Barbara is survived by her husband Michael Morris; three sons: Frank Elmer, Bobby Lee, and Jeff Lee McElyea; seven grandchildren: Brittany, Gabriel, Nola, Courtney, Hunter, Ruckus, and Ryder McElyea. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Francie Vann.
Funeral services will be held at 10am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Roller-Owens Funeral Home in North Little Rock. Interment will follow at Arkansas State Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
