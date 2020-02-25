Barbara Norman



Bull Shoals - Barbara Nell Norman, 75, of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away February 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 31, 1944, to David C. and Elaine Nora (Warndal) Lemons in San Dimas, California.



Barbara enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, reading, and going to casinos but she mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.



She is survived by two daughters: Kimberly Elaine Norman and Melanie Ann (Larry Allen) Whitman; two sons: Larry Lee Norman, Jr. and Harry William Norman; two step-children: Rustine Santos and Stephanie Johnson; two brothers: Richard Dennis Lemons and David Lemons, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Lee Norman, Sr. and by her parents.



Visitation will be from 2:00 - 3:00 pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home, Arkansas. Funeral services begin at 3:00 pm., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home.



Interment will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020