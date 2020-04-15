|
|
Barbara"Bobbie" Rae Barnes
Bremerton - Barbara"Bobbie" Rae Barnes, 82, of Bremerton, WA passed away on April 8, 2020 in Bremerton.
Bobbie born in Mountain Home, Arkansas to Leonard "Red" Ray and Helen Bain Morris on November24, 1937. She graduated high school at Mountain Home and then had additional education and training to become an X-ray technician. Bobbie married Gale Bill Barnes in 1965 and divorced in 1970. She worked as X-ray technician for over ten years at Bremerton Harrison Hospital and then Kitsap Children's Clinic until her retirement. After retirement she worked part time as a school luncheon worker and playground teacher for 12 years and as a caregiver. She was converted to Catholicism at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bremerton Washinton in 1980.
If anyone met Bobbie, they instantly saw an impish smile usually followed by heartwarming laughter. She enjoyed life fully; she enjoyed people - and people enjoyed her, especially her quick wit. She was a true and genuine friend to all those who knew her. The simple life of enjoying being around friends, family, her pets and children of all ages was what made her happiest. That and sometimes bingo or the penny slot machines at the casinos.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Helen Morris, her grandparents William Harrison Morris and Francis Tucker Morris, and Norah Bain Jones. She is also preceded in death by her special sister Sharon Cerkoney.
She is survived by two sisters: Wanda Jean (Bob) Ryan of Buffalo Grove, Illinois and Terrie (Curtis) Treadway of Stamps, Arkansas; aunt Guylla (Bill, deceased) Morris of Mountain Home, Arkansas ; nieces Lisa Ryan-Hutton of Newburgh, Indiana , Carrie Ryan (Ricci ) of Columbus, Ohio, Christi Treadway ( Shane) Bjornberg of Conway, Arkansas; special nieces Tamra Cerkoney (Michael) Truemper and Debra Cerkoney Fogelman both of Bremerton, Washington. Bobbie will forever be remembered by her numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.
The family would like to express love and recognition to Debi and Tammy well as their families for the loving care of Bobbie especially after the loss of their mother Sherri.
Arrangements are made by Lewis Chapel and Poulsbo Mortuary with cremation and final resting place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. .Due to Covid-19 virus,, a celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date when safely accomplished.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Barbara, please make memorial contributions to these special organizations , , and Arkansas Children's Hospital and Research Foundation.
