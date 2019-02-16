Beatrice Irene Gilliland



Gassville - Beatrice Irene Gilliland, age 95, passed away February 13, 2019 in her home in Gassville, Arkansas. She was born September 13, 1923 in Flippin, AR to Ed and Jaqueline (Kate) Hall Parnell.



She was married to Clifford Gilliland who passed away in 2008. They had two children, Jack Gilliland, and Betty Gilliland Beck. Beatrice was a Christian, and member of Flippin Christian Church. She was a very devoted mother and wife who truly exhibited the Lord Jesus's command for us to "love one another" which was constantly on display to all who knew her.



She is survived by her son, Jack Gilliland and his wife Sara of Springdale, AR; daughter, Betty Beck and her husband Ted Beck; grandchildren Brad Gilliland, Kathryn Gilliland Bader and her husband Robby Bader; Michael Ellis, Tony Beck, Zach Beck and his wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Owen Bader, Alyssa Bader, Annelise Bader, Evan Bader, and McKenna Beck Many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Kate Parnell, three brothers Rosco, Cleto, Ratio, and Edward Parnell, and two sisters Mary Dell Parnell, and Bernice Parnell Wooten.



Visitation will be held at Roller Funeral Home Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m... Funeral services will be held at the Flippin Christian Church on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Brother Bill Joiner officiating. Interment will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Cotter. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.