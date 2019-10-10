Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Ben Uchtman

Clarkridge - Ben Jay Uchtman, 68, was born on March 09, 1951, in Clarkridge, Arkansas, to William and Nellie (Crawford) Uchtman. Ben Jay left this world on October 09, 2019, in Clarkridge, Arkansas. He attended the Mountain Home school system and was a lifelong resident. Ben Jay loved to hunt and fish, was a mentor to numerous young sportsmen, and loved every minute spent in the wilderness or on the lake. He retired in 2013 from Eaton Corporation after 30 years. Ben Jay loved his family and friends and cherished the time he had with each one.

Ben Jay leaves behind his wife Jewell (Rutledge) of 47 wonderful years (seldom did you see one without the other); a son, Chad Uchtman of Springfield, Missouri; a daughter, Nellena Garrison (Charlie Jr.) and two grandchildren, Gracie Bella and Gavin Jaymes Garrison of Conway, Arkansas. Also left in mourning are his siblings: Donald (Patsy), Franceline Cowart, Wilbern, Gary, Twyla (Lynn) Torrance, Lonnie (Beverly), Doyle (Trena), Ricky and many nieces, nephews and valued friends.

He was preceded in death by both parents William and Nellie (Crawford) Uchtman; his maternal grandparents Sam and Effie (Stone) Crawford; paternal grandparents Everett and Bertha (Walker) Uchtman; brothers Ernest, Lawrence, and Ronnie; nephew Jeff Torrance and niece Linda Kay Uchtman. May his time in this world enrich all that knew him. May his memory be a blessing.

A celebration of life for Ben Jay will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home 25 CR 27 Mountain Home, AR with visitation 12pm-2pm; service at 2pm and burial at Thacker Cemetery in Clarkridge, AR.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
