Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Betha Conley


1941 - 2019
Betha Conley Obituary
Betha Conley

Mountain Home - Betha May Conley 78, of Mountain Home passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home. She was born September 26, 1941 in Napa, California to the late Koert and Kathleen (Fouts) Zuiderweg. Betha enjoyed ATV riding, scuba diving, bible study and Sunday school. She worked with the USDA interviewing farmers and had a uncanny way of gaining acceptance with people she met for the first time. Betha is preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

Betha is survived by her husband, Jerry Conley of Mountain Home; three daughters, two sons, two sisters, two brothers, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many more nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary is available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019
