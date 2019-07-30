Betty Elvira Huson



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Betty Elvira Huson of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, with Pastor Sherman Gordius officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 1:00 pm until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home.



Betty passed away July 28, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 95. She was born February 1, 1924, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Julia Andersen Baumann. She married Loyal Huson on June 28, 1965, in Ingleside, Illinois and was a secretary for Abbott Laboratories in Waukegan, Illinois. Betty lived in Arkansas since moving from McHenry, Illinois, in 1990. She was a member of the Alley-White Post #52 American Legion Auxiliary and Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, working in the yard, was very neat and organized, and visiting with friends.



Betty is survived by her husband, Loyal Huson of Lakeview, AR; son, Vernon (Sharon) Van Zandt of Horseshoe Bend, AR; two daughters, Doreen Drinan of Las Vegas, NV, and Patricia (James) Molivas of Nashua, NH; nine grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kathleen Adler; and two sisters, Carol Castle and Charlene Romza.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church.



Memorials may be made to Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church.