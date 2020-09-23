Betty Foster
Mountain Home - Betty Lou (Elder) Foster of Mountain Home, Arkansas, born April 5, 1934, in Baxter County Arkansas. Born to Carl Golden Elder and Dorothy Faye Cockrum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Bobby Gene Foster; four brothers, Oakley Elder, Joe Elder, Kenneth Elder, Keith Elder; two sisters, Baby Elder, and Emma Dow.
She is survived by one sister, Marilyn (James) Steward; five children; three daughters, Evelyn Bartgis and Barbara (Butch) Johnson, Bonnie (James) Randall; two sons, Billy (Jennifer) Foster, Buddy (Raquel) Foster; nineteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday 26, 2020 from 12-12:30 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home. A Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Lebanon General Baptist Church with Brother Leon Turner officiating. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
.