Betty Jean Bellah
Gassville - Betty Jean Bellah of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away September 18, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 71. She was born June 21, 1949, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the daughter of Eugene "Jerry" and Faye Perry Medley. She married Billy Von Bellah on September 19, 1980, in Mountain Home and worked as a Quality Control Tech for Baxter Laboratories. Betty lived in Gassville since moving from Georgia 1973. She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty is survived by her sister, Sharon DeNoe of Gassville, AR; two nieces, Marsha (Melton) Sloan of Walnut Ridge, AR and Melanie (Wade) Britt of Mountain Home, AR; nephew, Mitchell (Jeanette) DeNoe of Gassville, AR; great-nephew, Benjamin Tucker (Serena), great-nieces, Rebecca (Luke) Peppers and Katie Tucker (Heath), great-nephews (more like grandsons), Ethan Britt (Brittany), Jerrad (Lex) Britt and Jesse Buckley; great-great-nieces and nephews, Anna (Daniel), Zak, Brandon, Joseph, Luken, Hayden, Zane, Alexus, Lilly, Little Ben, Maria, Ella, Kaiden and waiting on baby Violet; uncle, Audie Perry; cousin, Brenda Gralton and a host of Medley cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Aelisa Cory Hall and brother-in-law, Ronald DeNoe. Graveside Services for Betty will be 3:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Gassville Cemetery, Gassville, Arkansas, with Brother Bill Dillon officiating. Pallbearers will be Mitchell DeNoe, Wade Britt, Benjamin Tucker, Ethan Britt, Jerrad Britt and Jesse Buckley. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
