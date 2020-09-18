1/1
Betty Jean Bellah
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Bellah

Gassville - Betty Jean Bellah of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away September 18, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 71. She was born June 21, 1949, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, the daughter of Eugene "Jerry" and Faye Perry Medley. She married Billy Von Bellah on September 19, 1980, in Mountain Home and worked as a Quality Control Tech for Baxter Laboratories. Betty lived in Gassville since moving from Georgia 1973. She was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed spending time with her family. Betty is survived by her sister, Sharon DeNoe of Gassville, AR; two nieces, Marsha (Melton) Sloan of Walnut Ridge, AR and Melanie (Wade) Britt of Mountain Home, AR; nephew, Mitchell (Jeanette) DeNoe of Gassville, AR; great-nephew, Benjamin Tucker (Serena), great-nieces, Rebecca (Luke) Peppers and Katie Tucker (Heath), great-nephews (more like grandsons), Ethan Britt (Brittany), Jerrad (Lex) Britt and Jesse Buckley; great-great-nieces and nephews, Anna (Daniel), Zak, Brandon, Joseph, Luken, Hayden, Zane, Alexus, Lilly, Little Ben, Maria, Ella, Kaiden and waiting on baby Violet; uncle, Audie Perry; cousin, Brenda Gralton and a host of Medley cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Aelisa Cory Hall and brother-in-law, Ronald DeNoe. Graveside Services for Betty will be 3:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Gassville Cemetery, Gassville, Arkansas, with Brother Bill Dillon officiating. Pallbearers will be Mitchell DeNoe, Wade Britt, Benjamin Tucker, Ethan Britt, Jerrad Britt and Jesse Buckley. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved