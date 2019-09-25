Betty Jean "Barefoot Betty" Whitehead



Norfork, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Betty Jean "Barefoot Betty" Whitehead of Norfork, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Norfork Baptist Church, with Reverend David Wiley officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Betty passed away September 23, 2019, in Norfork, Arkansas at the age of 74. She was born May 26, 1945, in Batesville, Arkansas, the daughter of Gene and Norma Rosenbaum Horn. She married Carroll Whitehead on June 13, 1963, in Norfork, Arkansas and worked for Baxter Lab. Betty was a lifetime resident of the Norfork area. She was a member of the Norfork Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and sports.



Betty is survived by her husband, Carroll Whitehead of Norfork, AR; five children, Lagena (Marty) Wilson of Norfork, AR, Steven Whitehead of Norfork, AR, Terry (Tabitha) Whitehead of Minden, LA, Shane Whitehead of Norfork, AR and Christie (Larry) Carlile of Bentonville, AR; eleven grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Teegarden, Tyler (Jacob) Obluck, Nick (Gabby) Whitehead, Chris Whitehead, Dillion (Jainy) Wilson, Zack Carlile, Jacob Whitehead, Faith Wilson, Hayden Whitehead, Kimee Sheppard and Zane Goodson; six great-grandchildren, Asher Teegarden, Haiven Whitehead, Kreiig Wilson, Westin Obluck, Byron Goodson and Kinley Goodson; five siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Clifford Whitehead; granddaughter, Jamee Sheppard; niece, Alicia Wadley and nephew, Chad Parnell.



Burial will be in the Norfork Cemetery, Norfork, Arkansas with Jimmy Dale Huskey, Kris Killian, Matt Harrington, Gary Woods, Darrel Woods and Calvin Coy as pallbearers.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.