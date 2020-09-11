1/
Betty Jo Frie
Betty Jo Frie

Plano, TX - Betty Jo Frie, 88, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Plano. She was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Jonesboro to Roy L. and Hester Ann Saddler Norman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Frie; parents and brother, James L. Norman.

Betty Jo is survived by sons, William J. Tomerlin (Carol) of Highlands Ranch, Colo. and Max Chesser (Jill Mendenhall) of Frisco, Texas; and granddaughter, Amy C. Tomerlin, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Betty Jo worked at Emerson Electric in Paragould for 28 years and was one of the plant's original team members. Betty Jo enjoyed volunteering for various community organizations including the Mountain Home Food Basket and Ozark Center of Hope in Mountain Home, the Volunteer Fire Department in Henderson and White Rock Center of Hope, Dallas. She also enjoyed baking for various church gatherings.

A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery, 3910 Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro under the direction of Gregg Langford Bookout Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Mountain Home Food Basket, 1341 Eastside Centre Court, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
