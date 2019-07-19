Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
First Christian Church
Mountain Home, AR
Betty Joan Aitken

Betty Joan Aitken

Mountain Home - Betty Joan Aitken (Joan or Auntie Jo), age 88, died on July 14, 2019. Born in Charleston, Arkansas, she was the daughter of Cleva and Hoyt Moffett and granddaughter of Boley and Clint Hunter. Tulsa was the place she called home as she was growing up. She married Ralph Aitken in 1950. She worked at Monte Cassino High School and Junior Achievement in Tulsa. After moving to Houston, she was employed at Shell Research Center, retiring in 1988 then moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas.

She enjoyed bridge, square dancing, boating, cooking, quilting - even won a blue ribbon for the "How your Garden Grows" quilt she designed for her daughter. Joan was president of the Welcome Club (1994-1995) and Hill 'N Hollow Quilt Guild at Mountain Home in 1993; she also volunteered at Baxter Regional Hospital. During retirement, she and Ralph traveled to Scotland and England to research family ancestry. Then, bitten by the travel bug, she enjoyed travelling to approximately 20 countries.

She will be remembered for her strong grit, creativity, and determination.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Aitken, in 2010 and sister Julia Couch. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter Sandi Tomlinson (Bob) from Austin, Texas and son, Alan (Linda) from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and her brother, Jerry Moffett, from Winchester, Virginia.

Thank you to the caregivers at The Monroe House, Home Instead, Hospice of the Ozarks, and Good Samaritan. Very special thanks to Linda L. for her years of loving devotion.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 3:00 pm, at First Christian Church, Mountain Home, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to , Hospice of the Ozarks, or The Trail Foundation, Austin, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 19 to July 20, 2019
