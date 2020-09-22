Betty Lee
Mountain Home - Betty Arlene Lee passed on to her heavenly home on September 19, 2020. After a stroke right before Christmas in 2019, her wish was that she would see Jesus, her Savior and Lord. She has now been granted that wish. She was born September 26, 1926 to Paul and Frances Mitchell at Keokuk, Iowa, the youngest of three children. At the tender age of 16, she fell in love with her husband, Thane Lee, and they were married February 21, 1943, a marriage that lasted for over 65 years before her husband passed away in 2008. They moved from Keokuk, Iowa to Mountain Home in 1997 to live with their daughter and son-in-law. She loved her family and spent most of her life taking care of them. She could liven up a gathering of people with her quick wit and humor, and loved to banter with her husband throughout their years of marriage. She will be remembered for all the good times and missed by those of us who remain.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Leroy) Shepherd of Mountain Home; four grandchildren, Troy, Christine, Penny and Jason; five great grandchildren, twins Cory & Christine, Karlie, Kacie, & Tabitha; and one great-great grandchild, Michael. She was preceded in death by her husband Thane Lee; son Terry Lee; great grandson Kent Shepherd; sister Mary; and brother Clifford. Due to current health conditions and travel arrangements needed for the family, no funeral or memorial services will be held at this time, but will be considered for a later date in the future. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
.