1/1
Beverley Mae Guthrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverley Mae Guthrey

Beverley Mae Guthrey left us September 15, 2020. Born to Grover and Harriette Gnewuch on 5/24/1932 in Chicago, Illinois, She graduated from Maine East H.S. in 1950. That week, on 6/14/1950, she married her sweetheart, Deener Pope Guthrey, eloping for the day, then deciding she should tell her parents. They lived in Des Plaines, Illinois where they raised their Daughter, Peggy and son, Deen until they moved to Mountain Home where they enjoyed their retirement dining out, fishing, and visiting friends and family. Then lost without Deen(6/8/13), she moved to Woodbury, Mn.

She is survived by daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Ward and daughter in law Francine, Sister Jo Ann, and sister in law Cyndy. Grandchildren Brett(Tami), Jason(Kari) ,and Michael(Bethany) Ward. Lyndsey Guthrey, and Sean (Krystal) Guthrey. Great grandchildren: Hudson, Ethan, and Ryan Guthrey and Elizabeth, Olivia, and Evelyn Ward.

Preceded in death by Husband Deener, Son Deen, Brother George.

Inlaws: Ray(Dorothy) Fran(Arlo) Jim S, Jim(Kay) Charles and Bud.

There will be no service to keep us all safe from covid, So please make a meal, say a prayer, and hug or call a loved one. Memorials to feeding your community. Contact Peggy: pjw78@comcast.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 18 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved