Beverley Mae Guthrey



Beverley Mae Guthrey left us September 15, 2020. Born to Grover and Harriette Gnewuch on 5/24/1932 in Chicago, Illinois, She graduated from Maine East H.S. in 1950. That week, on 6/14/1950, she married her sweetheart, Deener Pope Guthrey, eloping for the day, then deciding she should tell her parents. They lived in Des Plaines, Illinois where they raised their Daughter, Peggy and son, Deen until they moved to Mountain Home where they enjoyed their retirement dining out, fishing, and visiting friends and family. Then lost without Deen(6/8/13), she moved to Woodbury, Mn.



She is survived by daughter, Peggy (Jeff) Ward and daughter in law Francine, Sister Jo Ann, and sister in law Cyndy. Grandchildren Brett(Tami), Jason(Kari) ,and Michael(Bethany) Ward. Lyndsey Guthrey, and Sean (Krystal) Guthrey. Great grandchildren: Hudson, Ethan, and Ryan Guthrey and Elizabeth, Olivia, and Evelyn Ward.



Preceded in death by Husband Deener, Son Deen, Brother George.



Inlaws: Ray(Dorothy) Fran(Arlo) Jim S, Jim(Kay) Charles and Bud.



There will be no service to keep us all safe from covid, So please make a meal, say a prayer, and hug or call a loved one. Memorials to feeding your community. Contact Peggy: pjw78@comcast.net









