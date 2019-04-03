Beverly J. Parent



Bull Shoals - A Memorial Service for Beverly J. Parent of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be held 1PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Yellville, AR, with Reverend James Fanrak officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4th, from 3-5 PM at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, AR.



Beverly passed away March 30, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 87. She was born December 22, 1931, in Mount Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of Carl and Hertha Nicholson Streling. Beverly married Robert Parent on July 20,1950, in Climax, MI. She worked in the local school system in Illinois as clerical staff and sometimes bus driver. Beverly loved to read romance novels, spend time with family, and cook. She was known for her Texas Sheet Cake and Crispy Critters. Beverly was a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church of Yellville.



Beverly is survived by her husband, Robert Parent of Bull Shoals, AR; daughter, Connie (Robert) Kissee of Martinton, IL; son, David (Jackie) Parent of St. Jacob, IL, brother Carl Streling Jr of CA; sister Joan Clare of MI; 7 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by a son Robert Jr., her parents, two sisters, and one brother.



Burial will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois at a later date.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary