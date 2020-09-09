Beverly Jean Downes
Mountain Home - Beverly Jean Downes of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 8, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born July 12, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Dorothy Ruse. Beverly served in the U.S. Navy as a dental assistant during the Korean War. She was a floral designer for most of her career and was a business owner. She loved making crafts, and saw the beauty in the smallest of things. She loved getting a chuckle out of everyone she met. Beverly loved her family dearly and loved seeing her grandchildren. Beverly moved to Arkansas in 1985 from Riverside, California. She married Gary in 1993 and they resided in Lakeview, Arkansas. They enjoyed bee-keeping and visiting with their friends. Beverly loved animals and donated regularly to animal shelters. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Staci Pace and Sharon (Bruce) Pluchinsky, son, William (Brenda) Redifer; grandchildren, Jody Garcia, Luke Pluchinsky, Bryan Redifer, Carly Redifer, Cole Hladun, and Craig Hladun and great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Brady and Trace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Downes, and her parents, James and Dorothy Ruse.
Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.