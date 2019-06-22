|
|
Beverly Virginia (Black) Putnam
White Bear Lake - 83 of Baxter, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019 at White Pine Senior Living in White Bear Lake.
Preceded in death by her husband, Perry; parents, Robert and Marian Black; brother William; and grandson, Bret Putnam.
Survived by; children, Kim (David) Wightman, Dawn Weitzel, Scott Putnam, Perry D. Putnam, Jr., and Brenda (Clair) Guenther; brothers, Robert (Janice), and Phillip (Kathy); 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20th at Parkview United Church of Christ, 3737 Bellaire Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation 11 am, service 12 pm, luncheon follows. Private burial will follow at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Parkview United Church of Christ.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 22, 2019