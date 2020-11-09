Billie Jean Epley



Witts Springs - Billie Jean Epley passed from this life on Friday November 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Billie Jean was born April 26, 1938 to Willie and Ora England in Witts Springs, AR.



Billie Jean attended school in Witts Springs until 8th grade. She worked in various jobs during her life in Marshall, Harrison, Indiana, and in Green Forest where she lived. On March 17, 1972 she married Gene Epley. They lived and worked in Green Forest and owned and operated a dairy farm and cattle farm. Together, she and Gene raised four children. Billy Ray Drewry and Denzil Wayne Drewry, Kent Eugene Epley and Donald Gene Epley.



Billie Jean is survived by her sons, Billy Ray (Martha) Drewry of Mountain Home, Denzil Wayne Drewry of Mountain Home, Kent Epley of Green Forest and Donald Gene (Robyn) Epley of Green Forest, six grandchildren, Billy David (Jennifer) Drewry, John Curtis Drewry, Kayton Epley Davis, Daniel Epley, Rebecca Epley and Bethany Lutat, four great-grandchildren, Mackenzie ,Mallorie, Dillon ,and Karleigh Drewry all of Mountain Home. Billie is also survived by four brothers, Joe England of Marshall, W.M (Melita) England of Marshall, Dale (Jan) England of Pelsor and Coy (Charlotte) England of Marshall as well as many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents Billie is also preceded in death by her husband Gene Epley, brother Vernon and sister Willa Dean who died as babies.



Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Farewell Cemetery. Donnie Horton will officiate with interment following. Visitation will be 1:30-2:00 PM before the service begins.









