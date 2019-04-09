Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Billie Jean Popejoy


1930 - 2019
Billie Jean Popejoy Obituary
Billie Jean Popejoy

Cotter, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Billie Jean Popejoy of Cotter, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Mathews officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

Billie passed away April 7, 2019, in Cotter, Arkansas at the age of 88. She was born October 2, 1930, in Tillman County, Oklahoma, the daughter of Herman and Mary Skidmore Moser. She married Melvin Popejoy on December 10, 2007, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas and owned The Razorback Restaurant. Billie lived in Arkansas since moving from Oklahoma, in 1956. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Flippin, Arkansas, and enjoyed working in the yard around the flowers and visiting with her friends.

Billie is survived by her two sons, Gregory (Melissa) Mathews of Flippin, AR, and Rodney (Katy) Mathews of Lonsdale, AR; daughter, Karen (Johnny) Scott of Mountain Home, AR; two brothers, Jerry Moser and Joe Moser; sister, Wanda Cary; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many close friends, including Steve and Peggy Hammack. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Tony Mathews and Michael Mathews; and sister, Betty Myers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
