Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Long


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billie Long Obituary
Billie Long

Mountain Home - SCPO, Billie Gene Long, 88 of Mountain Home passed Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born April 11, 1930 in Newton, Kansas to Frank Fredrick and Grace Lavonne (Barnes) Long.

Bill was a Korean/Vietnam Veteran, retiring after 23 years of service. In 1972 he started the Twin Lakes Dental Lab, which is still in operation today. Bill enjoyed square dancing, hunting, fishing, billiards, camping and traveling. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve for over 50 years.

Bill is survived by two sons, Mark W. Long (Vicki) of Judsonia, Arkansas, Scott F. Long (Sheryl) of Willard, Missouri, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Fran Long of Mountain Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Marilyn Long, daughter, Kathleen Cory, brother, Richard Long, and grandson, Theodore Ulman, Jr.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from Noon -8:00 PM, with family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 PM at the Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Dodson officiating. Interment will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home, Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now