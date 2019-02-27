Billie Long



Mountain Home - SCPO, Billie Gene Long, 88 of Mountain Home passed Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born April 11, 1930 in Newton, Kansas to Frank Fredrick and Grace Lavonne (Barnes) Long.



Bill was a Korean/Vietnam Veteran, retiring after 23 years of service. In 1972 he started the Twin Lakes Dental Lab, which is still in operation today. Bill enjoyed square dancing, hunting, fishing, billiards, camping and traveling. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve for over 50 years.



Bill is survived by two sons, Mark W. Long (Vicki) of Judsonia, Arkansas, Scott F. Long (Sheryl) of Willard, Missouri, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one sister, Fran Long of Mountain Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, Marilyn Long, daughter, Kathleen Cory, brother, Richard Long, and grandson, Theodore Ulman, Jr.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 from Noon -8:00 PM, with family receiving friends 6:00-8:00 PM at the Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, March 1, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Dodson officiating. Interment will be in Baxter Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home, Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary