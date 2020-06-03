Billy Beard
Billy Beard

Mountain Home - Billy Joe Beard, 66, of Mountain Home, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Billy Joe was born November 15, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas, to Harvey and Lucy Pearl (Parnell) Beard.

In the 70's Billy Joe went to work for Local 83 Boilermakers, and in the 80's moved back home and was a professional River Guide on the White River.

At the time of his passing Billy Joe was survived by his wife of 46 years, Catherine (Acklin) Beard, his sister, Glenda Farris of Cabot, Arkansas, and one brother, Daryl Beard of Gassville, Arkansas.

Memorial Graveside will be 10:00, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Galatia Cemetery in Norfork with Celebrant Frank Daniels officiating. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
