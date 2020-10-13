Billy Gills, Sr
Mountain Home - Billy Harold Gills, Sr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 12, 2020, in Mountain Home at the age of 81, surrounded by his family. He was born November 10, 1938, in Gurdon, Arkansas, the son of Woodson and Dessie Norman Gills. He married Loretta Sloan on May 14, 1960, in Kermit, Texas and worked on the pipeline for 59 years. He was a member of the Pipeliners Union 798. He was a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church and enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, and hunting. Billy is survived by his daughter, Pamela Hopper of Heber Springs, AR; son, Billy H. Gills Jr. of Pocahantas, AR; close friend, Greg (Sarah) Walker and Jake; brother, Kenneth Gills of Arkadelphia, AR; three grandchildren, Danielle (Jasun) Bird, Shyanne McKiddy and Amanda (Dillon) Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Lennex and Emilie Bird, Brooklyn, Brianna, and Corbin Blake and Bryson Kelly, and many close and dear friends who meant so much to him. He was preceded in death by parents, Woodson and Dessie Gills; wife, Loretta Gail; son, Shane Gills; three brothers, Wendal Gills, Wayne Gills, and Jimmy Dale Gills; and three sisters, Gloria Berndobler, Annette Milloway, and Sue Ernest. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. A Funeral Service for Billy will be 10:00 am, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Bar None Cowboy Church, with Pastor Dusty Stanford officiating. Graveside Services will be in the South Fork Cemetery, Gurdon, Arkansas, at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the South Fork Cemetery Fund, care of Kathy Anderson, 345 Macon Road, Gurdon, AR 71743, or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.