Billy Joe Johnson
Flippin - Mr. Billy Joe Johnson, age 89, of Flippin passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Flippin, Arkansas. He was born January 10, 1931 in Gassville, Arkansas to Ray and Gertrude (Herron) Johnson. He was a retired Chief Warrant Officer CW3 from the Army, a rancher, an avid foxhunter, and had a lifetime love of baseball starting with the little league all the way up to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bill Johnson is survived by son Ron (Sharleen) Johnson, daughter Glenda (Hal) Lochridge, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Bob Johnson, and sister-in-law Rexine Johnson. He is preceded in death by his wife Norma "Marlene" Johnson, 4 sisters: Norma Wood, Dorotha Dean, Annabelle Growe, and Imogene Cornelius; and brother Arnold Ray Johnson.
A visitation will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 12-2 pm at Roller Chapel with a graveside service to follow at the Gassville Cemetery in Gassville with Brother Jack Gilliland officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020