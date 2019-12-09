Billy Vero Swearingen



Cotter - A Funeral Service for Billy Vero Swearingen of Cotter, Arkansas, will be held at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Doug Huskey officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 pm until time of service at Kirby & Family Funeral Home.



Billy passed away December 6, 2019, in Cotter, Arkansas at the age of 89. He was born September 30, 1930, in Arkana, Arkansas, the son of Buster and Exie Dunbar Swearingen. He married Elva Tafolla on May 30, 1964 in Del Rio, Texas. Billy was a U.S. Navy Seabee. He enjoyed a career with Arkansas Game and Fish as a Wildlife Manager. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sailing.



Billy is survived by his wife, Elva Swearingen of Cotter, AR, two daughters, Coetia Batarseh, of Norfork, AR and Angie Scherretz, of Wichita, KS, step-son, Herby (Nita) Swearingen, of Mountain Home, AR and step-daughter, Emma Trimble, of Texas, two sisters, Shirley (Kent) Smith, of Mountain Home, AR and Sue (Richard) Day, of Mountain Home, AR, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and six nephews, Tim and Randy Swearingen and Robert Bonde, all of Mountain Home, AR.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim Swearingen.



Burial will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery with Erbey Gomez, Tim Swearingen, Phillip Gomez, Tyler Swearingen, Randy Swearingen and Stuart Swearingen as pallbearers.



Memorials may be made to Peace Ministries at www.thepeaceministries.com or www.givelify.com.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019