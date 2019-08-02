Bob Lee Vavra



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Bob Lee Vavra of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until time of service at the church.



Bob passed away July 31, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82 and fought the good fight! He was born January 27, 1937, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Bill and Verna Savage Vavra. Verna died in 1937, and Bob was raised by his paternal grandmother, Pearl Cummins. He married Carolyn "Connie" Blackett on December 23, 1959 in Pittsburg, Kansas while both were attending Pittsburg State University. Upon graduation they moved to Utah where Bob was employed by the U.S. Army as a Technical Analyst. After 16 years he transferred to St. Louis, Missouri where he served as a Supervisory Cost Analyst. The couple moved to Mountain Home in 1992.



Bob loved RV travel, fishing, golfing and reading. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and a life member of the Elks.



Bob is survived by his wife, Connie of Mountain Home, AR, daughter, Shelley Thornton of St. Louis, MO; and two grandchildren, Melissa and Trevor.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks or Redeemer Lutheran Church Food Pantry.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019