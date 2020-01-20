|
|
Bobby Burris
Summit - Bobby G. Burris, age 83, of Summit, Arkansas passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 at his home.
Bobby was born May 7, 1936 in Cotter, Arkansas to the late Woodrow and Margaret Lavon (Spoon) Merrell. Bobby moved back to the area in 1977 from Iowa. He was a member of Yellville Assembly of God Church. An avid motorcycle rider, he loved the outdoors - camping, fishing, and hunting. He drove trucks for Champion Boats before he bought his own truck and started Burris Hauling, and was also a river guide. Above all he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Mr. Burris is survived by his wife Georgia of the home; two sons: Bobby Burris Jr, (Rhonda), and Ricky Burris (Deana), all of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two daughters: Lori Totty (Erric) of Lakeview, Arkansas; Dina Lynn Callahan (Brian) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; his half brother Gary Burris (Susan) of Benton, Arkansas; 16 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Kathi Lavon Smith, and his grandson Kyle Gene Riggs.
A memorial service will be held by the family at 3:00 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Yellville Assembly of God Church.
Memories of Bobby and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020