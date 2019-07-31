Bobby Pearce



Henderson - Mr. Bobby Pearce, age 67, of Henderson, AR, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his residence.



Bobby was born September 29, 1951 to the late Clifford and Juanita (Belk) Pearce.



He worked with the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department as well as being a craftsman. Bobby was also a retired welder from John Deere. He had an abundant amount of love for animals. Some have even called him the 'animal whisperer'. "Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened." - Anatole France.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Juanita.



He is survived by one sister, Sharon Peck and her husband, Omar of Friendswood, TX; one brother, Jim Pearce and his wife, Teresa from Moline, Illinois; Two nieces, Dawn and Lisa Peck; one nephew, Shane (Jessica) Peck; two great nieces, Shelby and Savannah Peck and two great nephews, Carson and Colton Peck. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at Roller Funeral Home - Mountain Home at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 2, 2019. Interment will be at Custer-Herron Cemetery in Henderson, AR.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhome.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 31, 2019