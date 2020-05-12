Services Roller Funeral Homes 25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North) Mountain Home , AR 72653 (870) 425-2161 Service To be announced at a later date Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Resources More Obituaries for Bonnie Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bonnie Brown

1950 - 2020



Mountain Home - Bonnie Bobango Brown of Mountain Home, Arkansas peacefully went to heaven on May 10th, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri surrounded by love ones after succumbing to injuries sustained from a recent automobile accident.



Bonnie was born on April 1st, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to Bonnie and Navy Senior Chief, Charles John Bobango. Bonnie's childhood was filled with travel, since her father was career Navy. She grew up primarily in Washington, California, and Hawaii until moving to Memphis where her father would ultimately retire. While in Memphis, she fell in love with her own Navy man, Dan Brown, and they married in 1972. As Bonnie was raised with a career Navy father and mother with a true servant's heart, Bonnie understand the value and importance of service to country, community, and family from an early age. These values stayed with Bonnie throughout her life. She always felt a sense a duty to serve her own community through her involvement with the local education system, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Bonnie was able to balance all of these ambitions and accomplishments, while still being a wonderful and supportive wife and mother that created a loving home for her family.



Bonnie was always proudest of her work supporting the public-school system. In the early 1980's, while living in Pocahontas, Arkansas, she founded the Parent/Teacher Organization in the Pocahontas School system with the concept of getting volunteers in the school in order to have parent involvement to help teachers, and allowing parents an opportunity to contribute in a very meaningful way in their child's education. Upon the family's move to Mountain Home in 1985, Bonnie built on this model's early success and introduced it to the Twin Lakes area by becoming a founding member of Partners in Education Volunteer Program in coordination with the Mountain Home Public School System. With Bonnie's leadership, Partner's in Education Volunteer Program became very successful and served as a model throughout the state. Today Partners in Education has evolved into the Mountain Home Parent-Teacher's Organization and remains a vibrant part of our local education system.



Following her success in developing Partner's in Education, Bonnie would go on to serve on the Governor's Task Force on Volunteerism in the Public Schools where she helped develop meaningful change for family's and educators throughout the state. In addition, Bonnie would continue to serve her local community by being elected the Mountain Home School Board where she served for eight (8) years and elected was elected as the first female President of the Board. In 2002, Bonnie was instrumental in developing Mountain Home Education Foundation, and served as its first President with an objective of developing an organization which would allow for charitable giving to the schools, thereby supporting student scholarships, our local teachers, and various other educational endeavors for our community. To date, MHEF has contributed over $2 million dollars in scholarship and teaching grants to graduates and teachers in the Mountain Home Public Schools. In 2011, Bonnie was honored by the MHEF and inducted into the Hall of Honor of the organization.



Bonnie, along with her husband Dan, served her community through her entrepreneurial spirit by creating opportunities of employment and careers for our local economy for over the last 25 years. With her extensive background in banking, business, and practice management, Bonnie & Dan combined their talents to create a medical billing company that provided practice management and billing solutions for our local healthcare community. In doing so, Bonnie & Dan created a thriving business which helped to support our medical community while providing countless jobs and the resources for its employees to develop a skill set that would equip them with tools necessary for a career in the industry. Bonnie was always close to her business family as many of the same members of the team began with her on this business venture over 25 years ago. She truly loved the people she worked with every day and took a special interest in many of their lives. She had a passion for helping and mentoring young women to help them succeed in their own careers and business ventures.



Bonnie served her community through the several civic leadership positions within our community. Throughout her career, in addition to being the first female school board President for the Mountain Home Public School System as previously mentioned, Bonnie served on several boards helping effect positive change within our community including: The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce where she served as President and helped develop the concept of the Chamber Foundation; Committee of Performing Arts (COPA) where she helped attract and promote various forms of entertainment into our community; the Baxter County Quorum Court for four (4) years helping to implement policy for our community; Peitz Cancer House; Serenity Women's Shelter, and our local Make-A-Wish foundation chapter.



Finally, in addition to service to her community through her countless hours of volunteer work and business, Bonnie was a wonderful wife and mother providing a supporting and loving home for her own family. She enjoyed spending time with her family more than anything and found great joy in raising her children alongside Dan Brown as her partner through life. Those who knew Bonnie, knew her many qualities: a well organized and quiet leader, a motivator, and a person of high moral character and integrity with a big and caring heart. Most of all, Bonnie's service to our community was always selfless without seeking recognition. For this reason, we wanted to take a moment to honor her life by recognizing the impact she had on our community.



She is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter: Danielle and husband Michael Tolson and son Marcus; son: Kirk and wife Amber and their children, Harlynn Bo and Benjamin Bo; mother: Bonnie Bobango; and brother: John Bobango and wife Lisa, and their children, Allen and Mary Lauren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either: "Make a Wish Foundation" or "The ."



A service we will be held within the coming week and subsequent celebration of life determined at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home.