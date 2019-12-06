Bonnie Mae Kiwaa Kakalia Tucker



Mountain Home, Arkansas - Our hearts are filled with sadness to know that we won't be hearing that beautiful soprano voice singing along side of us. Our soprano songbird, Bonnie Mae Kiwa'a Kakalia Tucker, 67, passed away in her home in Mountain Home, AR on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born in Kailua, HI to Claude Kakalia and Ruth Sterry Kakalia (both deceased). She is survived by her three girls, Caroline Tabilang, Christine Tabilang and Cathy Ann Grandinetti; her two sisters, Elizabeth Phillips and Marcelle Arakaki and two brothers, Claude Keala Kakalia and Clifton (Clif) Kakalia (deceased); her four grandsons, Kainoa Ikaika Tabilang, Elijah Christopher Melemai, Gilbert Jesse III and Domonic Jesse; and many, many aunties, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends in both Mountain Home, AR and Hawaii. Our hearts are full of love and happiness that we were given the time we had with you, Bon / Mom. Our hearts and minds will always hold you near and cherish each memory. Our tears today are full of so much sadness for the loss of your physical presence, but our love of God knows that Heaven is no longer missing an angel. Bonnie is up there singing with the best of them and has once again been reconnected with her oldest daughter, Cheryl Ann Kuulei Tabilang (deceased). Bonnie is at peace and her heart is strong and pumping full of love.



A Funeral Service for Bonnie will be 3:00 pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Kyle Sexton officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of service.



Memorials may be made to , www.st.jude.org



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019