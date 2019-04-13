Services
Bonnie Tomes Obituary
Bonnie Tomes

Mountain Home - Mrs. Bonnie Tomes, age 69, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1950 in Rochester, New York to William and Thelma (Reinstadler) Hallinean.

Mrs. Tomes enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Holden; one son, Clem Cilluffo; one brother, William Hallinean; one sister, Karen Hinshaw; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Tomes; and her parents, William and Thelma Hallinean.

Services will be private under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.

Please visit our online guest book at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 13, 2019
