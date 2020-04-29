Bradford A. Rodarmel



Mountain Home - Bradford A. Rodarmel, 75, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in Gassville. He was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to the late Sherman and Dorothy "Linton" Rodarmel. Brad left Pennsylvania and lived for 30 years in Coral Springs, Florida. After retirement he moved to Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene and loved his church and church family. Brad was also a big sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Eagles football team.



Brad is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Sherman and wife Maria of Niceville, Florida; grandson, Bradford; two sisters, Lucy Steinthal and Diane Dornbach; two nephews and two nieces and stepchildren, Ronald Chaltin, Vicki Paluck, Robert Chaltin and Dave Hine.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to the Twin Lakes Church of the Nazarene.



Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020