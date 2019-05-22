Brandie Sexton-Haines



Bull Shoals, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Brandie Sexton-Haines of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mountain Home, AR, with Pastor Noel Moore officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home in Mountain Home, AR.



Brandie went to be with her Heavenly Father, May 18, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri at the age of 45. She was born April 18, 1974, in Wynn, Arkansas, the daughter of Jerry and Shirley Hess Manuel. She married Kris Haines on August 8, 2014 in Whiteville, Arkansas. Brandie served her country as a member of the United States Army. She loved her family, friends and most of all her Lord. Brandi had a beautiful smile and loving heart.



Brandie is survived by her husband, Kris Haines of Bull Shoals, AR; sons, Trevor (Chelsea) Starkey of Reagan, TN and Brandon Starkey of Scott Hill, TN; mother, Shirley Manuel of Beedeville, AR; sisters, Janet (Jacob) Brewer of Fayetteville, AR and Kim (Michael) Browning of Beedeville, AR; brother, Terry (Lisa) Manuel of Rush, AR; a number of stepbrothers and stepsisters; 4 stepchildren and 8 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Steven Manuel.



Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, AR.



Memorials may be made to the family.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2019